IRB Infrastructure share price surges 7% to hit 52-week high as December toll collection jumps 26% YoY
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price surges 7% to touch 52-week high as toll collection jumps 26% YoY to ₹488 crore. IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price breaks above recent swing high, likely headed towards ₹49 and ₹54.
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price surged 7% to touch a 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session after the company's toll collection jumped 26% year over year (YoY) to ₹488 crore from ₹388 crore. The IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd share price opened at ₹43.50 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹45.15 and a low of ₹43.50.
