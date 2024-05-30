IRB Infrastructure shares drop 13% to hit a 3-week low on large block deal
IRB Infrastructure's share price fell by 13% as a result of a block deal involving 225 million shares. The sellers are IRB Holding Pvt. Ltd. and Deepali Virendra Mhaiskar. The offer price ranges from ₹63.0 to ₹72.7 per share.
IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a significant 13% decrease in its share price during today's intraday trading, hitting a three-week low of ₹63.30 per share. This decline was prompted by a substantial block deal that occurred earlier in the day. Reports indicate that 240 million shares, equivalent to 4% of the company's total equity, were traded in the block deal window
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started