Railway PSU company Ircon International today in a communication to exchanges informed that its board of directors will meet on Monday, 5th April, 2021, to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares.

Ircon also said that intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of the Financial Results for the quarterly ending 31 March, 2021 will be informed separately.

Mini-ratna public sector enterprise Ircon International had reported a 35% jump in its profit after tax to ₹103 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,244 crore in Q3 FY21 from ₹966 crore in Q2 FY21, marking an increase of 29 per cent.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's total order book stood at ₹32,814 crore - ₹30,709 crore for railway projects and ₹2,105 crore for highway projects.

