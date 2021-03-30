Ircon board to meet to consider bonus shares

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railway PSU company Ircon International today in a communication to exchanges informed that its board of directors will meet on Monday, 5th April, 2021, to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares.

Mini-ratna public sector enterprise Ircon International had reported a 35% jump in its profit after tax to ₹103 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,244 crore in Q3 FY21 from ₹966 crore in Q2 FY21, marking an increase of 29 per cent.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's total order book stood at ₹32,814 crore - ₹30,709 crore for railway projects and ₹2,105 crore for highway projects.

