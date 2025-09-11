IRCON, Datamatics are among the 7 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 11 September 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: IRCON, Datamatics Global Services, Century Plyboards (India), Capri Global Capital, TNPL, TV Today and Nirlon are the 7 key stocks that will trade ex dividend today, 11 September 2025.

Like many others, these companies have established September 10, 2025 as the record date for determining and approving a list of shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend payments.

Investors must have bought stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date in order to be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend Payout and other details IRCON International Ltd (IRCON)- A Final Dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share was recommended by IRCON International. While the Record Date for Final Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 stands on Thursday, 11th September, 2025. IRCON said that the Date of payment of Dividend (if declared at the AGM) had been set as Wednesday, 1st October, 2025 onwards

IRCON International earlier also had declared a Interim Dividend of ₹1.65 per share with record date on 17/02/2025

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd- At its meeting on May 29, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) per equity share of face value Re. 1/- for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd- CGCL had recommended a final Dividend of ₹0.20 per share for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025. The Capri Global Capital has set Thursday, September 11, 2025, as the "Record Date" for calculating members' right to the final payout.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd - The Board of Datamatics has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNPL) - For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors of TNPL has recommended paying the Final Dividend at Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) (30%) per equity share of face value Rs. 10/-each. The shareholders must approve this at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which is scheduled for Friday, September 19, 2025.

TV Today Network Ltd (TVTODAY) had recommended a final Dividend of ₹3.00 per share with record date on 11 September 2025.

NIRLON Ltd- The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.00 per equity share (@110%) for the fiscal year 2024–2025; this recommendation is contingent to member acceptance at the 66th AGM, which will take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

In the event that the 66th AGM approves the Board's recommended distribution, members will receive payment of the dividend by Monday, October 20, 2025, subject to tax deduction at source (TDS).