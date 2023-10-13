IRCON International and RITES soar up to 7.2% after receiving 'Navratna' status
Over the past year, the stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have experienced a significant uptrend.
Shares of IRCON International, a PSU firm, jumped 7.2% to ₹143.75 apiece in early Friday trade after the company in an exchange filing on Thursday said it was awarded 'Navratna' status by the Department of Public Enterprises. This makes IRCON the 15th Navratna company among the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), as per the company's exchange filing.
