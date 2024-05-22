IRCON International: Axis Securities lists the stock as top 'momentum pick', sees up to 17% upside – here's why
IRCON International stock was chosen as a 'momentum pick' by Axis Securities with the target set at ₹313-325, indicating a potential upside of up to 17%. Stock shows higher high-low formations, maintaining levels above key moving averages, and is expected to continue a medium-term uptrend.
After an almost 255 percent surge in railway stock IRCON International in a year, brokerage house Axis Securities has chosen it as one of its top 'momentum picks'. The brokerage has set target of ₹313-325 for the stock, implying an upside of up to 17 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started