Ircon International board to consider bonus issue, interim dividend on 15th Feb

The board of Ircon International will meet on February 15 to consider bonus issue and interim dividend. The news sent shares of the Railway engineering firm sharply higher in noon trade.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 {SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015}, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th February, 2021 , inter-alia to consider & approve: 1. the Interim Dividend , if any, for the Financial Year 2020-21; and 2. the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares," Ircon International Limited said in a communication to exchanges.

Ircon International shares were trading 7% higher in noon trade. The railway engineering firm got listed on the bourses in 2018.

IRCON also informed that record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21, would be 24th February, 2021, subject to declaration of the said Interim Dividend by the Board of Directors in its meeting to be held on 15th February, 2021.

Ircon is among the five listed Railway companies. The others are RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCTC and IRFC.

Last month, Ircon said it has concluded ₹750 crore Kharsia-Dharamjaigarh project in Chattisgarh by completing 30 KM Korichhapar- Dharamjaigarh section. Commencement of this section will help in evacuation of coal from north Chhattisgarh area, it said.





