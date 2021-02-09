Ircon International board to consider bonus issue, interim dividend on 15th Feb

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 {SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015}, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th February, 2021 , inter-alia to consider & approve: 1. the Interim Dividend , if any, for the Financial Year 2020-21; and 2. the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares," Ircon International Limited said in a communication to exchanges.

