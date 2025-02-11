Mint Market

IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit drops 65% to ₹86 crore, revenue down 10% YoY; dividend declared

  • IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit drops 65% to 86 crore, revenue down 10% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad
Published11 Feb 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Advertisement
IRCON International Q3 Results: The state-run railway PSU reported a drop of 65 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹86 crore in the December quarter of FY25

IRCON International Q3 Results: IRCON International announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, February 11, reporting a steep drop of 65 per cent in consolidated net profit to 86 crore, compared to 244.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal fell 10 per cent to 2,612.86 crore, compared to 2,929.54 crore in the year-ago period. The total order book stands at Rs. 21,939 crore. The breakdown is as follows: Railways – Rs.17,075 crore, Highways – Rs. 4,775 crore, Others – Rs. 89 crore.

Advertisement

 

IRCON International Q3 Results: Key Metrics

On the operational front, IRCON International's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the December quarter rose 73 per cent to 218.3 crore, compared to 378 crore in the year-ago period. Margin rose to 8.1 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent in the year-ago period. 

EPS for the December quarter (not annualized) stands at 0.92 per equity share of the face value of 2 per share.

 

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit drops 65% to ₹86 crore, revenue down 10% YoY; dividend declared
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 07:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget