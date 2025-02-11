IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit drops 65% to ₹86 crore, revenue down 10% YoY; dividend declared

IRCON International Q3 Results: IRCON International announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, February 11, reporting a steep drop of 65 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹86 crore, compared to ₹244.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal fell 10 per cent to ₹2,612.86 crore, compared to ₹2,929.54 crore in the year-ago period. The total order book stands at Rs. 21,939 crore. The breakdown is as follows: Railways – Rs.17,075 crore, Highways – Rs. 4,775 crore, Others – Rs. 89 crore.

IRCON International Q3 Results: Key Metrics On the operational front, IRCON International's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the December quarter rose 73 per cent to ₹218.3 crore, compared to ₹378 crore in the year-ago period. Margin rose to 8.1 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

EPS for the December quarter (not annualized) stands at ₹0.92 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 per share.