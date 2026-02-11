Ircon International Q3 results: Navratna PSU's net profit rises 16% YoY to ₹99.85 crore; ₹1.20/share dividend out

Ircon International Q3 results: Ircon International announced its October to December results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. The Navratna PSU firm recorded a 16% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹99.85 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹86.10 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Ircon dividend issue Ircon International's board of directors on Wednesday announced that the company has declared a ₹1.20 per share interim dividend issue for its shareholders.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a ₹1.20 dividend payment for every share they own in the company, up to 24 hours ahead of the company set record date.

“Declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share on the face value of ₹2/- each (60% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company also announced that the “Record Date” for the interim dividend issue has been fixed on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. The dividend payment is set to be paid to the eligible shareholders by Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Ircon International share price trend Ircon International shares closed 2.20% lower at ₹156.15 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹159.67 at the previous stock market close, according to NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 11 February 2026.

Shares of Ircon International have given stock market investors more than 193% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 183% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows.

However, the company's stock has lost 13.18% in the last one-year period, and has dropped 12.27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Ircon shares are trading 0.81% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, as per the exchange data.

Ircon International shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹225.52 on 5 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹134.24 on 3 March 2025, according to the NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹14,686.15 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

