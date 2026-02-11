Ircon International Q3 results: Navratna PSU's net profit rises 16% YoY to ₹99.85 crore; ₹1.20/share dividend out

Ircon International Q3 results: Navratna PSU's net profit rises 16% YoY to 99.85 crore; 1.20/share interim dividend out

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated11 Feb 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Ircon International announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.
Ircon International announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Ircon International Q3 results: Ircon International announced its October to December results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. The Navratna PSU firm recorded a 16% rise in its consolidated net profits to 99.85 crore in the third quarter, compared to 86.10 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Ircon dividend issue

Ircon International's board of directors on Wednesday announced that the company has declared a 1.20 per share interim dividend issue for its shareholders.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a 1.20 dividend payment for every share they own in the company, up to 24 hours ahead of the company set record date.

“Declared an interim dividend of 1.20 per equity share on the face value of 2/- each (60% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company also announced that the “Record Date” for the interim dividend issue has been fixed on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. The dividend payment is set to be paid to the eligible shareholders by Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Ircon International share price trend

Ircon International shares closed 2.20% lower at 156.15 after Wednesday's market session, compared to 159.67 at the previous stock market close, according to NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 11 February 2026.

Shares of Ircon International have given stock market investors more than 193% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 183% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows.

However, the company's stock has lost 13.18% in the last one-year period, and has dropped 12.27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Ircon shares are trading 0.81% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, as per the exchange data.

Ircon International shares hit their 52-week high level at 225.52 on 5 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 134.24 on 3 March 2025, according to the NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 14,686.15 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

