Stock Market Today: IRCON International share price declined more than 8% in the morning trades on Wednesday post Q3 results that were declared by the company on Tuesday post market hours

IRCON International share price movement IRCON International share price opened at ₹164.95 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 8% lower than the previous closing price of ₹179.75. The IRCON International share price thereafter dipped to intraday lows of ₹163.85 marking decline of close to 9%. Notably the intraday low for IRCON International share price also happened to be its 52-week low or 1 year low too

IRCON International share price that had seen 1 year or 52 week high or 1 year high of ₹351.65 in July , however has corrected by more than half to 52 week lows or 1 year lows on Wednesday

IRCON International Q3 Results On Tuesday, February 11, IRCON International had released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25), revealing a sharp decline in consolidated net profit of 65% to ₹86 crore from ₹244.70 crore during the same time the previous year.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year (FY25), the state-run engineering and construction company's operating revenue dropped 10% to ₹2,612.86 crore from ₹2,929.54 crore in the same period last year. The order book has a total value of Rs. 21,939 crore. The break up of the same is as follows: Rs. 89 crore for others, Rs. 4,775 crore for highways, and Rs. 17,075 crore for railways.

IRCON said that its Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs.218.3 crore, as compared to Rs.378.1 crore in Q3FY24. The Company’s Ebitda margin stood at 8.1%

IRCON International Dividend details IRCON International has approved interim dividend of Rs.1.65 per equity share of Rs.2/- per share face value.

The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 would be Monday, 17th February, 2025 as per the company release on the exchange

The Interim Dividend will be paid from Friday, 28th February, 2025 onwards, IRCON said