IRCON International share price gains 4% on ₹127 crore order win from North Western Railways

  • Stock Market Today: IRCON International share price gained more than 4% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company announced that it had won 127 crore order from North Western Railways

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Stock Market Today, IRCON International share price rises on large order win
Stock Market Today, IRCON International share price rises on large order win

Stock Market Today: IRCON International share price gained more than 4% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company announced that it had won 127 crore order from North Western Railways

IRCON International share price opened at 154.85 on Tuesday after extended weekend with monday also being the Stock market holiday. At the time of opening the IRCON International share price was up almost 3.5% compared to the previous trading session closing price of 149.65. The IRCON International share price that had seen sharp correction to 52 week or 1 year lows of 134.30 at the start of March 2025  compared to 52 week or 1 year highs of 351.65 seen in July 2024, however has been rebounding well. The news flow around large order win propelled the IRCON International share price further, gaining more than 4%.

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST
