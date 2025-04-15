IRCON International share price gains 4% on ₹127 crore order win from North Western Railways

IRCON International share price opened at ₹154.85 on Tuesday after extended weekend with monday also being the Stock market holiday. At the time of opening the IRCON International share price was up almost 3.5% compared to the previous trading session closing price of ₹149.65. The IRCON International share price that had seen sharp correction to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹134.30 at the start of March 2025 compared to 52 week or 1 year highs of ₹351.65 seen in July 2024, however has been rebounding well. The news flow around large order win propelled the IRCON International share price further, gaining more than 4%.