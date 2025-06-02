IRCON International share price rise amid market crash on this order book update

Stock Market today: IRCON International share price gained in the morning trades on Monday amid market crash on this order book update. Check details

IRCON International Order Book update IRCON International intimated the exchanges on 31 May 2025, Saturday, about Receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Central Railway of the Indian Railway.

East Central Railway has invited IRCON International for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) roject to build the New BG Rail Bridge (2x32.086mtre Open Web Steel Girder + 33x122.0m Open Web Steel Girder) with a double line track substructure and a single line track superstructure across the Ganga between the stations of Bikramshila and Katareah as part of a new railway line project.

In its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the IRCON International gave updated about the said order book update and receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Central Railway of the Indian Railway.

The domestic work contract received by IRCON International has a time period of 1460 days by which the order or contract is to be executed by the company.

Broad consideration of the order or contract received by IRCON International from East Central Railway of the Indian Railway stands at ₹1068. 35 Crore or ₹1068,34,92,830.16 (Rupees One Thousand And Sixty-Eight Crore Thirty-Four Lakh Ninety Two Thousand Eight Hundred And Thirty Rupees And Sixteen Paise Only).

IRCON International share price movement IRCON International share price opened at ₹194.20 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening the IRCON International share price was up almost 1.8% compared to previous sessions closing price of ₹190.80. The IRCON International share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹180, which meant gains of almost 4% (3.8%) during the morning trades on Monday. This was amid market crash when the Senses was down more than 0.7%.