IRCON International shares surge 6.4% on ₹1,198 crore order win, up 517% in 2 years
Shares of IRCON International surged by 6.4% after securing a significant EPC contract worth ₹1,198 crore for the Kothavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project. With extensive operations, Ircon International is set to benefit from the government's record investments in railways and roads.
Shares of IRCON International, a Navratna public sector enterprise and a prominent turnkey construction company in the public sector under the Ministry of Railways, surged by 6.4% in early morning trading today, reaching ₹266.90 per share.
