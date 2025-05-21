IRCON Q4 Results: Railway PSU firm's profit drops 14% YoY to ₹212 crore; final dividend declared

IRCON Q4 Results: IRCON International reported a 14% YoY decline in Q4 FY25 net profit, falling to 212 crore. Revenue from operations also decreased by 10% YoY to 3,412 crore. The company announced a final dividend of 1 per share, payable within 30 days post-AGM.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 May 2025, 05:55 PM IST
IRCON Q4 Results: Ircon International (IRCON), a public sector undertaking (PSU), under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday, May 21, announced a 14% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The profit stood at 212 crore in the quarter under review, compared with 247 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Navratna PSU firm's revenue from operations declined 10% YoY to 3,412 crore in Q4 FY25 from 3,787 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, revenue generated from both domestic and international customers moderated, with the latter falling by more than half.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from international customers was 83 crore, as against 181 crore in the year-ago quarter. On the domestic front, the figure declined to 3,329 crore from 3,606 crore on a YoY basis.

For the full financial year, the company's revenue from operations declined by 14% YoY to 10,760 crore while the profit saw a sharper fall of 22% YoY to 728 crore.

IRCON Dividend

IRCON also announced a final dividend of 1 per share of face value of 2 each for FY25. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 1.65 per equity share announced by the company earlier in FY25.

"... recommended a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (50% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company," IRCON said.

The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM, the company added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

