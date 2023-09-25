Ircon share price gains over 2% after deal with Sri Lanka Railways; Antique Broking rates ‘Buy’; sees 24% upside1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage on Ircon International with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹176 per share, implying an upside of over 24% from Friday’s closing price.
Ircon International share price gained over 2% on Monday after the company executed the contract agreement with Sri Lanka Railways. Ircon shares gained as much as 2.12% to ₹144.45 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started