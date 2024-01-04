Ircon share price hits lifetime high. Should you buy as profit-booking triggers?
Ircon share price: GoI has announced a fresh investment in the rail infrastructure sector, which has fueled railway stocks, say experts
Ircon share price has been in an uptrend since the last week of March 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹55 apiece levels, shares of Ircon International Ltd have been climbing to new peaks regularly. In the last nine months, Ircon share price has ascended from ₹55 to ₹190 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 250 per cent to its positional shareholders. So, Ircon shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, it seems that Ircon shares still possess some upside potential.
