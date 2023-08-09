IRCON share price jumps over 8% to hit a record high after strong Q1 results1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
IRCON International posted a net profit of ₹187 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, recording a growth of 29.6% compared to ₹144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.
IRCON International share price rallied over 8% to hit a record on Wednesday after the railway PSU reported strong growth in Q1 results. IRCON share price jumped as much as 8.12% to its all-time high of ₹107.80 apiece on the BSE.
