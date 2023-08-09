Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IRCON share price jumps over 8% to hit a record high after strong Q1 results

IRCON share price jumps over 8% to hit a record high after strong Q1 results

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • IRCON International posted a net profit of 187 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, recording a growth of 29.6% compared to 144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

IRCON stock price has jumped 80% YTD, while it has rallied more than 172% in the last one year.

IRCON International share price rallied over 8% to hit a record on Wednesday after the railway PSU reported strong growth in Q1 results. IRCON share price jumped as much as 8.12% to its all-time high of 107.80 apiece on the BSE.

IRCON shares have witnessed a sharp upmove this year. IRCON stock price has jumped 80% YTD, while it has rallied more than 172% in the last one year.

The state-run engineering and construction firm IRCON International posted a net profit of 187 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, recording a growth of 29.6% compared to 144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 jumped 35.7% to 2,712.2 crore from 2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period. IRCON International said that it achieved the highest turnover in Q1FY24.

On the operating front, the railway PSU’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at 208.8 crore, reporting a growth of 31.2% as against 159 crore, YoY.

EBITDA margin in Q1, however, eased to 7.8% from 8% year-on-year.

IRCON International’s total order book during the June quarter stood at 32,486 crore, out of which railways accounted for 23,613 crore, highways for 6,906 crore, and others accounted for 1,967 crore.

At 10:25 am, IRCON International share price was trading 7.82% higher at 107.50 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
