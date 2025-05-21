IRCON share price rises ahead of Q4 Results, Dividend announcement on order updates

Stock Market Today: IRCON share price gained up to 3% during the intraday trades on Wednesday, The gains seen in IRCON share price was ahead of Q4 Results, Dividend announcement and were also led by order updates

IRCON International Ltd -Order updates The gains for IRCON share price were helepd by order book updates too. The IRCON International intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange about the order book update on 20 MAy 2025, Tuesday, after the market hours. The order update by IRCON International was about a Receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Western Railway, Indian Railway

IRCON International in its release said that it has received Letter of Acceptance from South Western Railway, Indian Railway has awarded the work to Ircon International Limited for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway.

IRCON International- Details of Oder update The Work Contract by South Western Railway, for IRCON International is a Domestic order. The Ircon International will need to complete the work contract for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway., in 18 Months from the Date of Issue of LOA (Letter of Acceptance) . The Broad consideration or size of the order or contract for IRCON By South Western Railway is Rs. 253.561180341 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty- Three Crore Fifty-Six Lakh Eleven Thousand Eight Hundred and Three Rupees and Forty-One Paise Only)

IRCON International- Board meeting updates Ircon International on 14 MAy 2025 had intimated the exchange about e Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 21st May, 2025 to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025, and to recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting