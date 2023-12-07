Ircon share price slumps over 8% on day 1 of OFS; government to divest up to 8% stake
Ircon share price today opened at ₹157.95 apiece on BSE. This year so far, Ircon Intl share price jumped by 179%. Ircon share price touched an intraday low of ₹157.50 and an intraday high of ₹159.90.
Ircon International share price slumped over 8% on Thursday's session following the opening of the two-day offer for sale (OFS) today. The engineering and construction company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that the central government plans to sell up to 8% of its stake in IRCON International through an OFS, with a floor price set at ₹154 per share, as previously reported by Mint.
