Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IRCTC announces stock split, share price surges to new high

IRCTC announces stock split, share price surges to new high

Premium
IRCTC shares today hit a new high
1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of IRCTC today surged to a new high of 2,727, up over 5%

The board of IRCTC today recommended the proposal for sub-division or split of company's one (1) equity share of face value of 10/- each into five (5) equity shares of face value of 2 each, subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, shareholders and other approvals.

Shares of IRCTC today surged to a new high of 2,727, up over 5%. IRCTC said the stock split will help enhance liquidity in the capital market, widen shareholder base and make the shares affordable to small investors.

ITCTC expects the process to be completed within three months from the date of receipt of approval of from Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

The authorised share capital will remain the same at 250 crore while post-split the number of shares will increase to 125,00,00,000 ( face value of 2-each), from 25,00,00,000.

IRCTC had hit the capital market in October 2019 and its IPO was a huge hit among retail investors. The issue price of the multi-bagger stock was 320 per share and investors have been rewarded handsomely. The government holds 67.40 stake in this Railway company

