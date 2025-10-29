IRCTC declares date to announce Q2 results 2025, interim dividend for FY26

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the state-run railway ticketing company, has announced the date for its board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26 along with an interim dividend for FY26.

IRCTC Q2 results will be announced on November 12, 2025. The board of directors of the railway PSU will also consider and declare an Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of IRCTC is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025, after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee, IRCTC said in a regulatory filing on October 29.

The board of directors will also consider and declare Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26, if any, it added.

IRCTC Dividend Record Date IRCTC has fixed Friday, November 21, 2025, as the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors.

Further, as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Dealing with Securities of IRCTC Limited, Trading Window has been closed from Wednesday, 01st October, 2025 and will remain closed upto 48 hours after the date of declaration of the said Financial Results i.e., upto Friday, 14th November, 2025 (both days inclusive), the company added.

IRCTC Share Price Performance IRCTC share price has gained 4% in one month, but the stock has fallen 4% in six months, while it has declined 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past year, the PSU railway stock has dropped more than 11%, while it has risen 11% in two years. However, IRCTC share price has delivered multibagger returns of 175% in the past five years.

At 1:15 PM, IRCTC share price was trading 1.24% higher at ₹730.45 apiece on the BSE.