Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ( IRCTC ) dividend 2025 record date is fast approaching and the company is set to declare 2nd interim dividend today in its board meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the IRCTC is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2024, after the same are reviewed by Audit Committee. The Board of Directors are also set to consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any, as per the IRCTC release on the Exchanges on 29 January 2025.

As per IRCTC intimation to the exchanges the company has already set the “Record Date” for second interim dividend. The Record dat will be Thursday, February 20, 2025, for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors.

Hence investors will remain watchful on the interim dividend announcement today along with the unaudited financial results for October- December 2024 quarter

IRCTC earlier Dividend details IRCTC on 4 November had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.4/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each for the FY 2024-25 (i.e., @200% of the paid-up share capital amounting to Rs.320 Crore).

At its meeting of the Board of Directors which considered and approved the July to September 2024 quarter results, IRCTC aso had fixed Thursday, 14 November 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend of the FY 2024-25.

IRCTC share price movement IRCTC Share price opened at ₹779.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹773.50. The IRCTC share price therafter remained rangebound and traded between intraday highs of ₹779.95 and 52 intraday lows of ₹752.90, as markets remained under pressure and benchmark indices corrected