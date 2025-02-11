The board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) approved a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share along with its financial results for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 11.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, l1th February 2025, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend at the rate of ₹3/- per equity share of face value of ₹2 each i.e. @150% for the Financial Year 2024-25," IRCTC said in an exchange filing today.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has fixed Thursday, February 20, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the said interim dividend.

IRCTC Q3 Results IRCTC's profit after tax on a consolidated basis witnessed a 13.69% growth in Q3 FY25 to ₹341.08 crore as against ₹299.99 crore in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit after tax rose 10.79% from ₹307.86 crore.

The PSU company reported a 9.7% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1224.65 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with ₹1115.48 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure grew 15% over ₹1063.99 crore posted in the preceding quarter of FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2024 grew 11.41% YoY to ₹824.65 crore from ₹740.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise Performance The catering segment revenue grew to ₹554.81 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹507.76 crore in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 9.26%. Meanwhile, the packaged water drinking segment Rail Neer saw a 15.02% YoY to ₹96.35 crore.

The internet ticketing revenue recorded a 5.4% growth to ₹353.72 crore in the December quarter. The tourism segment revenue was up 16% YoY to ₹223.73 crore.