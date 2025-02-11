Mint Market

IRCTC Dividend: Railway PSU stock declares 2nd interim dividend of ₹3/share. Check details

IRCTC's board approved a second interim dividend of 3 per share alongside its Q3 financial results for FY25 on February 11.

Saloni Goel
Updated11 Feb 2025, 04:51 PM IST
IRCTC Dividend: Railway PSU stock declares 2nd interim dividend of ₹3/share. Check details

The board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) approved a second interim dividend of 3 per share along with its financial results for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 11.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, l1th February 2025, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend at the rate of 3/- per equity share of face value of 2 each i.e. @150% for the Financial Year 2024-25," IRCTC said in an exchange filing today.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has fixed Thursday, February 20, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the said interim dividend.

IRCTC Q3 Results

IRCTC's profit after tax on a consolidated basis witnessed a 13.69% growth in Q3 FY25 to 341.08 crore as against 299.99 crore in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit after tax rose 10.79% from 307.86 crore.

The PSU company reported a 9.7% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations to 1224.65 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with 1115.48 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure grew 15% over 1063.99 crore posted in the preceding quarter of FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2024 grew 11.41% YoY to 824.65 crore from 740.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise Performance

The catering segment revenue grew to 554.81 crore in Q3 FY25 from 507.76 crore in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 9.26%. Meanwhile, the packaged water drinking segment Rail Neer saw a 15.02% YoY to 96.35 crore.

The internet ticketing revenue recorded a 5.4% growth to 353.72 crore in the December quarter. The tourism segment revenue was up 16% YoY to 223.73 crore.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 04:51 PM IST
