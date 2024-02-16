IRCTC down 4% in February after rising 10% in January; Prabhudas Lilladher sees another 13% potential downside
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been on a downward in February (so far) after jumping over 10 percent in January. Prabhudas Lilladher sees the stock declining in the next 1 year. It has a hold call with a target of ₹825, indicating a downside of over 13%.
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been on a downward in February (so far) after jumping over 10 percent in January. The stock has already surged over 47 percent in the last 1 year and with the general elections coming up as well as the robust outlook for Indian Railways, most experts see a strong potential for this rail stock.
