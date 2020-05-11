IRCTC hits 5% upper circuit as bookings for passenger trains to resume soon

MUMBAI: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹1,302.85 apiece after the Indian Railways said it will restart passenger train operations from 12 May.

Since March 25, when the lockdown was announced, the stock has risen 51.7% while the benchmark Sensex has gained about 20%.

The Indian Railways will run 15 pair of trains in a gradual resumption of operations from Tuesday, 50 days after passenger services were suspended amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Booking for reservations in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May and will be available only on the IRCTC website or the mobile app. Ticketing counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets will be issued.

No tatkal ticket or premium tatkal reservation will be available for these trains.

Only passengers with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the station at Delhi, the Indian Railways has said.

The trains will run as from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The special trains will be air-conditioned and the fares will be equivalent to those of Rajdhani. These train will have only a few stoppages, the railways said.

After the resumption of these 15 trains, railways will start more special services on new routes based on the availability of coaches after reserving 20,000 to be used as covid-19 care centres and reserving an adequate number to enable operations of 300 "Shramik Special" trains for stranded migrants.

