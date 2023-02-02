IRCTC, IRFC to RVNL: Why these railway stocks are in focus today
- Stocks in focus: Among railway stocks, IRCTC and RVNL still have some steam left, believe experts
Stock market today: Despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, railway stocks are trading green today. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price surged half per cent in early morning deals while shares of Indian Railway Finance Corp or IRFC shot up to the tune of 2 per cent. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL share price went up around 3 per cent whereas IRCON International share price is up over 2 per cent in early morning session.
