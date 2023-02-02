IRCTC, IRFC to RVNL: Why these railway stocks are in focus today

On how budget 2023 may benefit railway stocks, Sanjay Moorjani, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The government continued its thrust on increasing capital expenditure for the Railways sector by providing an outlay of Rs.2.4 Lakh crore, the highest ever for the sector. It is nearly 9 times the outlay provided in 2013-14. The PM Gati Shakti Policy and National Logistics Policy would also bolster with the enhanced government outlay. Titagarh Wagons, Gabriel, Texmaco Rail, IRCTC, IRFC would be the major beneficiaries from this step up in capital expenditure by the government."