Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IRCTC, Nalco among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

IRCTC, Nalco among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Premium
The National Stock Exchange (NSE)
2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Livemint

  • These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL)

Three stocks/securities have been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for trade on Monday, September 13, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Three stocks/securities have been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for trade on Monday, September 13, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) continue to be under F&O ban as the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) continue to be under F&O ban as the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

State-owned IRTCTC, which enjoys a strong monopoly, entered the primary markets by listing in October 2019 and has given stellar returns since then. It has 100% market share in rail network. It’s also the only entity authorised to manage catering services on trains and major static units at railway stations.

Indiabulls Housing, one of India’s leading housing finance companies (HFC), is part of Indiabulls Group and offers home loans in the affordable housing segment. Whereas, Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The mining company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

Premium

How cigarette smoke is inspiring covid-19 drug research

Premium

The big burden of bank loans on small companies

Premium

To counter covid impact, IMF gives an SDR booster

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!