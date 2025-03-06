Markets
IRCTC's new Navratna status could be just the ticket for investors
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 06 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST
- IRCTC, which became India's 25th Navratna company earlier this week, now has the autonomy and financial muscle to expand, innovate and dominate India’s railway ecosystem. But it faces significant challenges, too.
On 3 March, the Indian government announced that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had been awarded ‘Navratna’ status, marking a defining moment in the company’s already remarkable journey.
