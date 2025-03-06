IRCTC's new Navratna status could be just the ticket for investors

For the financial year 2023-24, IRCTC reported an annual turnover of ₹4,270.18 crore, a net profit of ₹1,111.26 crore, and a net worth of ₹3,229.97 crore. These robust figures cemented its eligibility for the coveted status, making it the 25th Navratna company. The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was also granted Navratna status, becoming the 26th company to receive this recognition. This underscores the growing prominence of railway PSUs in the Indian economy as they continue to play a critical role in infrastructure development, transportation, and public services.