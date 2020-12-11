IRCTC OFS: Angel Broking expects limited listing gains, positive long term view

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) two-day offer for sale of shares will end today. The government held 87.40% stake in IRCTC as of September 30. Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCTC got great response on day one as the issue subscribed 1.98 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non- retail investors. The government on Thursday announced that it will exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 80 lakh equity shares in addition to the base offer size.