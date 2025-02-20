Dividend Stocks: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, AVT Natural Products, ESAB India Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls are key stocks that will trade ex-date with respect to dividends on Thursday, February 20.

February 20 had also been set as the record date for identifying the members' names who are eligible for getting dividends.

The record date suggests that investors who bought shares of these firms the day before the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, given the T+1 settlement process.

Dividend Payout details Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) had declared a second interim dividend at the rate of ₹3/- per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each i.e. @150% for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). IRCTC had fixed Thursday, February 20, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the second interim dividend of FY25.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care's Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 11 had declared an interim dividend for FY25 of ₹110 per equity share (Face Value of ₹10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before March 7, 2025.

AVT Natural Products Ltd had declared payment of interim dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share (30%) on the face value of ₹1/- each for FY25.

ESAB India's board at its meeting held on February 10, 2025, had declared a second interim dividend of ₹23/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (230%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, resulting in an outflow of ₹35,40,39,460/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said dividend declared by ESAB India would be paid to the equity shareholders on or before March 7, as per the company.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls had declared an interim dividend @ 60% i.e. ₹1.20/- per equity share on 57,604,200 equity shares of ₹2/- (Rupees Two) each. While the Board had fixed Thursday, February 20, 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for the F.Y. 2024-25, it had said that dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.