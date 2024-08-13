IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Shares fall 0.52% ahead of June quarter results

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares fall 0.52 per cent ahead of June quarter results. The state-owned railway operator is expected to release its first-quarter earnings on August 13. IRCTC's net profit rose 1.93 per cent in the last quarter of 2023-24 to ₹284.18 crore. Total revenues were up 19.66 per cent year-on-year as of the year's final quarter ended March 2024.
The PSU railway operator also announced a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the financial year ended 2023-34.
IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: According to the Technical Analysis, the short-term trend of the IRCTC share is Bearish, and the long-term trend is Moderately Bearish.
IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: The state-owned railway operator IRCTC's shares are trading at ₹918.50 as of 2:48 pm on Tuesday.
