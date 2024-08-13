Hello User
IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Shares fall 0.52% ahead of June quarter results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Anubhav Mukherjee

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares fall 0.52 per cent ahead of June quarter results. The company is expected to announce the results on Tuesday, August 13. 

IRCTC is set to announce its first-quarter results on August 13.

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares fall 0.52 per cent ahead of June quarter results. The state-owned railway operator is expected to release its first-quarter earnings on August 13. IRCTC's net profit rose 1.93 per cent in the last quarter of 2023-24 to 284.18 crore. Total revenues were up 19.66 per cent year-on-year as of the year's final quarter ended March 2024. 

The PSU railway operator also announced a final dividend of 4 per equity share for the financial year ended 2023-34. 

13 Aug 2024, 03:27 PM IST IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: IRCTC shares short-term and long-term trends.

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: According to the Technical Analysis, the short-term trend of the IRCTC share is Bearish, and the long-term trend is Moderately Bearish.

13 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: IRCTC's share price is ₹918.50 as of 2:48 pm on Tuesday. 

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: The state-owned railway operator IRCTC's shares are trading at 918.50 as of 2:48 pm on Tuesday. 

13 Aug 2024, 02:46 PM IST IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: IRCTC shares dip 0.63 per cent ahead of the first quarter results.

IRCTC Q1 results Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation shares dipped 0.63 per cent during market hours ahead of Q1 FY2025 results, which are expected to be announced on Tuesday, August 13.

