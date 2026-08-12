IRCTC Q1 Results: Revenue rises 18%, profit remains largely flat at ₹330 crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter today, post-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 330.16 crore, marginally lower than ₹330.71 crore in the year-ago quarter but higher than ₹326.40 crore in the March quarter.
Sequentially, however, net profit increased 1.2% from ₹326.40 crore in the March quarter.
Its revenue from operations of ₹1,369.53 crore, up 18.1% year-on-year from ₹1,159.7 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue declined 6.2% sequentially from ₹1,460 crore in the March quarter.
In terms of segment wise performance, the revenue from company's catering and tourism businesses-maintained growth, while internet ticketing remained broadly stable and Rail Neer revenue was almost flat YoY.
Catering revenue rose 33.9% YoY to ₹732.26 crore from ₹546.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, while sequentially it increased 9.2% from ₹670.88 crore.
Rail Neer revenue stood at ₹113.91 crore, nearly flat compared with ₹114.91 crore a year ago, but up 13.8% sequentially. Internet ticketing revenue increased marginally by 0.6% YoY to ₹361 crore from ₹358.75 crore, although it declined 7.5% from ₹390.25 crore in the March quarter.
Meanwhile, tourism revenue rose 13.8% YoY to ₹168.07 crore from ₹147.70 crore but declined sharply on a sequential basis from ₹303.58 crore.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at around ₹386 crore, coming lower than ₹394 crore from the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin stood at around 28.18%, compared with approximately 34% in Q1 FY26.
The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,318 apiece in May 2024 and have since lost more than 60% of their value. At the current trading price of ₹513, the stock is down 61% from its peak.
The decline has extended the stock's losses in 2026 to 25% so far, after it ended each of the previous two calendar years in the red, falling 11% and 13%, respectively. After listing in 2019, the stock initially delivered strong returns to investors, maintaining its winning run through 2021.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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