IRCTC Q1 Results: Revenue rises 18%, profit remains largely flat at ₹330 crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter today, post-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 330.16 crore, marginally lower than ₹330.71 crore in the year-ago quarter but higher than ₹326.40 crore in the March quarter.
Sequentially, however, net profit increased 1.2% from ₹326.40 crore in the March quarter.
Its revenue from operations of ₹1,369.53 crore, up 18.1% year-on-year from ₹1,159.7 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue declined 6.2% sequentially from ₹1,460 crore in the March quarter.
In terms of segment wise performance, the revenue from company's catering and tourism businesses-maintained growth, while internet ticketing remained broadly stable and Rail Neer revenue was almost flat YoY.
Catering revenue rose 33.9% YoY to ₹732.26 crore from ₹546.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, while sequentially it increased 9.2% from ₹670.88 crore.
Rail Neer revenue stood at ₹113.91 crore, nearly flat compared with ₹114.91 crore a year ago, but up 13.8% sequentially. Internet ticketing revenue increased marginally by 0.6% YoY to ₹361 crore from ₹358.75 crore, although it declined 7.5% from ₹390.25 crore in the March quarter.
Meanwhile, tourism revenue rose 13.8% YoY to ₹168.07 crore from ₹147.70 crore but declined sharply on a sequential basis from ₹303.58 crore.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at around ₹386 crore, coming lower than ₹394 crore from the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin stood at around 28.18%, compared with approximately 34% in Q1 FY26.
The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,318 apiece in May 2024 and have since lost more than 60% of their value. At the current trading price of ₹513, the stock is down 61% from its peak.
The decline has extended the stock's losses in 2026 to 25% so far, after it ended each of the previous two calendar years in the red, falling 11% and 13%, respectively. After listing in 2019, the stock initially delivered strong returns to investors, maintaining its winning run through 2021.
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