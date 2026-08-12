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IRCTC Q1 Results: Revenue rises 18%, profit remains largely flat at ₹330 crore

IRCTC reported a net profit of 330.16 crore for the June quarter, slightly down from 330.71 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 18.1% to 1,369.53 crore YoY but fell 6.2% sequentially. Tourism revenue declined sharply, while catering showed strong growth.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Aug 2026, 09:43 PM IST
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The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,318 apiece in May 2024 and have since lost more than 60% of their value.
The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,318 apiece in May 2024 and have since lost more than 60% of their value.(Pixabay)
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Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter today, post-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 330.16 crore, marginally lower than 330.71 crore in the year-ago quarter but higher than 326.40 crore in the March quarter.

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Sequentially, however, net profit increased 1.2% from 326.40 crore in the March quarter.

Its revenue from operations of 1,369.53 crore, up 18.1% year-on-year from 1,159.7 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue declined 6.2% sequentially from 1,460 crore in the March quarter.

In terms of segment wise performance, the revenue from company's catering and tourism businesses-maintained growth, while internet ticketing remained broadly stable and Rail Neer revenue was almost flat YoY.

Catering revenue rose 33.9% YoY to 732.26 crore from 546.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, while sequentially it increased 9.2% from 670.88 crore.

Rail Neer revenue stood at 113.91 crore, nearly flat compared with 114.91 crore a year ago, but up 13.8% sequentially. Internet ticketing revenue increased marginally by 0.6% YoY to 361 crore from 358.75 crore, although it declined 7.5% from 390.25 crore in the March quarter.

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Meanwhile, tourism revenue rose 13.8% YoY to 168.07 crore from 147.70 crore but declined sharply on a sequential basis from 303.58 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at around 386 crore, coming lower than 394 crore from the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin stood at around 28.18%, compared with approximately 34% in Q1 FY26.

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Stock down 60% from peak; extends losing streak into 2026

The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of 1,318 apiece in May 2024 and have since lost more than 60% of their value. At the current trading price of 513, the stock is down 61% from its peak.

The decline has extended the stock's losses in 2026 to 25% so far, after it ended each of the previous two calendar years in the red, falling 11% and 13%, respectively. After listing in 2019, the stock initially delivered strong returns to investors, maintaining its winning run through 2021.

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Also Read | IRCTC: Can hotel check-ins put growth on the fast track?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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