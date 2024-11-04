IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the state-run railway ticketing and catering services provider, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. The IRCTC board will also consider an interim dividend for FY25. Analysts expect IRCTC to post modest growth in revenue and profit for the quarter ended September 2024. Along with IRCTC Q2 results, market participants will watch out for the impact of new initiatives by the company, including the reduction of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) and the introduction of a ticket booking facility for Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) Trains on the IRCTC Platform. Stay tuned to our IRCTC Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: IRCTC stock falls ahead of Q2 results today
Shares of IRCTC were trading in the red ahead of the Q2 results today amid broader market weakness. Analysts expect single-digit growth in profit and revenue by the PSU company.
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments and Securities on expectations from IRCTC in Q2
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 on November 4. Experts predict a modest rise of just over 4% in revenue from operations, reaching approximately ₹1,169 crore. This forecasted growth is based on the latest consensus estimates.
In addition to financial results, the company is expected to declare an interim dividend for FY 2024-25, providing further incentive for investors. This announcement is anticipated to be a focal point of the 142nd meeting of the Board of Directors, scheduled for the same day.
IRCTC has introduced several initiatives aimed at enhancing its service offerings and boosting revenue. Notably, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for ticket bookings has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days. This change is designed to alleviate long waiting lists, particularly during busy festive seasons, without affecting the number of trains or the company’s internet ticketing revenue.
Moreover, IRCTC's partnership with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) under the ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative marks a significant step in improving the travel experience for passengers. This collaboration aims to streamline ticket booking processes for Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) and Indian Railways, enhancing convenience for travelers across the country.
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: Expect modest growth in revenue & PAT
Analysts expect IRCTC to post decent growth in revenue and profit for the September 2024 quarter. Analysts see IRCTC Q2 revenue growth at 4% year-on-year to around ₹1,170 crore while its net profit could rise by 7% year-on-year
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: IRCTC board to consider interim dividend
IRCTC board to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any, today.
In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, November 14, 2024, as the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors, it said in an exchange filing.
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: IRCTC board meeting today to consider Q2 results
In terms of Regulation 29, Regulation 33, and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the 142nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th November 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024, after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee, the company said in an exchange filing in October.
IRCTC Q2 Results LIVE: IRCTC to declare Q2 results today
