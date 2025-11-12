IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to ₹345 crore; interim dividend declared — Check record date, details here

IRCTC Q2 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 12 November 2025. The company recorded a 13% rise in its net profit to ₹345 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹305 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

IRCTC dividend issue IRCTC's board of directors also announced that the company has declared an interim dividend issue of ₹5 per share for all the eligible stock market investors of the company.

This means that every eligible shareholder will get a dividend payment of ₹5 per share for every share they own in the company. The shareholders will be eligible for the interim dividend issue up to 24 hours ahead of the predetermined record date.

“Declared an Interim Dividend of ₹5/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of ₹2 each, i.e. @250% for the FY 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

