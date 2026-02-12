IRCTC Q3 results: Navratna PSU's net profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹395 crore; ₹3.50/share dividend declared — Details

IRCTC Q3 results: Navratna PSU firm, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Ltd (IRCTC), announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 12 February 2026. The company recorded a 15.51% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹395 crore for the third quarter, compared with ₹342 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

IRCTC's revenue from core operations rose 18% to ₹1,449 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,224.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

The rise in the company's core income was fueled by the increase in revenues from the company's business verticals like Catering, Internet Ticketing, Rail Neer (Water), and Tourism in the period.

However, the statements also showed that the total expenses for the October to December quarter rose 21% to ₹1,001 crore, compared to ₹824 crore in the same period a year ago.

IRCTC dividend IRCTC's board of directors announced that the company has decided to issue a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share for the current fiscal year to the stock market investors.

This means that every eligible investor will receive a dividend payment of ₹3.50 for every stock they own of the State-run company, up to 24 hours ahead of the record date pre-determined by the firm.

The board “Declared 2nd lnterim Dividend of ₹3.50/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of ₹2 each, i.e., @175% for the FY 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

According to the NSE filing, IRCTC has fixed the ‘Record Date’ of the dividend issue on Friday, 20 February 2026. In the current financial year, the company has issued one dividend payment in August 2025 and an interim dividend payment in November 2025.

IRCTC share price IRCTC shares closed 1.01% lower at ₹622 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹628.35 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its third-quarter results after the market operating hours on 12 February 2026.

Shares of IRCTC have given stock market investors more than 79% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's shares have lost over 3% in the last three years. IRCTC stock has dropped more than 18% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the PSU stock has lost 9.28% so far in 2026, but is trading flat at 0.04% in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, according to the exchange data.

IRCTC stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹820.25 on 19 May 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹596 on 2 February 2026. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹49,760 crore as of the stock market close on 12 February 2026.

