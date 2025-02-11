Mint Market

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹341 crore, revenue at ₹1,225 crore

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Feb 2025, 05:17 PM IST
IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹341 crore, revenue at ₹1,225 crore.(Pixabay)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Tuesday, announced a 14 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the December quarter, reaching 341 crore compared to 300 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 stood at 1,225 crore, marking a 10 per cent increase from 1,115 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Additionally, the state-owned firm declared a second interim dividend of 3 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) increased by 11 per cent compared to 308 crore recorded in the July-September quarter of FY25. In terms of revenue, a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise was observed, reaching 1,064 crore in Q2FY25.

Despite the higher expenses incurred during the reviewed quarter, the company achieved double-digit growth in both revenue and PAT. Total expenses for Q3FY25 stood at 824.28 crore, reflecting an 11 per cent increase from 740 crore in the same period last year. On a QoQ basis, expenses grew by 4.6 per cent.

These expenses include components such as the cost of materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade, and employee benefit expenses, among other factors.

Segment-wise growth

IRCTC's catering business generated a revenue of 555 crore in Q3FY25, compared to 482 crore in Q2FY25 and 508 crore in Q3FY24.

Revenue from its 'Rail Neer' segment stood at 96 crore, up from 90 crore in Q2FY25 and 84 crore in Q3FY24.

The internet ticketing segment reported a revenue of 354 crore in Q3FY25, down from 371 crore in Q2FY25 but higher than 335 crore in Q3FY24.

Meanwhile, the tourism business recorded a revenue of 224 crore, a significant increase from 124 crore in Q2FY25 and 193 crore in Q3FY24.

The earnings were disclosed after market hours, and IRCTC shares closed at 750.10 on the NSE today, marking a decline of 23.60 or 3.05 per cent compared to Friday's closing price.

 

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 05:17 PM IST
