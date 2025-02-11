IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹341 crore, revenue at ₹1,225 crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Tuesday, announced a 14 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹341 crore compared to ₹300 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹1,225 crore, marking a 10 per cent increase from ₹1,115 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Additionally, the state-owned firm declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) increased by 11 per cent compared to ₹308 crore recorded in the July-September quarter of FY25. In terms of revenue, a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise was observed, reaching ₹1,064 crore in Q2FY25.

Despite the higher expenses incurred during the reviewed quarter, the company achieved double-digit growth in both revenue and PAT. Total expenses for Q3FY25 stood at ₹824.28 crore, reflecting an 11 per cent increase from ₹740 crore in the same period last year. On a QoQ basis, expenses grew by 4.6 per cent.

These expenses include components such as the cost of materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade, and employee benefit expenses, among other factors.

Segment-wise growth IRCTC's catering business generated a revenue of ₹555 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹482 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹508 crore in Q3FY24.

Revenue from its 'Rail Neer' segment stood at ₹96 crore, up from ₹90 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹84 crore in Q3FY24.

The internet ticketing segment reported a revenue of ₹354 crore in Q3FY25, down from ₹371 crore in Q2FY25 but higher than ₹335 crore in Q3FY24.

Meanwhile, the tourism business recorded a revenue of ₹224 crore, a significant increase from ₹124 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹193 crore in Q3FY24.