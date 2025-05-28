IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; Dividend declared

IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Wednesday, May 28, reporting a rise of 26 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹358 crore, compared to ₹284.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a 10 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹1,268.5 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹151.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share, at 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, of face value of Rs. 2 each for FY25, subject to the approval of shareholders.