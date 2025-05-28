Subscribe

IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; Dividend declared

IRCTC Q4 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a 10 per cent rise in revenue from operations to 1,268.5 crore in the March quarter, compared to 151.7 crore in the year-ago period

Livemint
Published28 May 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Advertisement
IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>358 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; Dividend declared IN PICTURE: Vande Bharat Express train's passengers cross railway tracks upon their arrival at the Delhi Cantt station in New Delhi (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; Dividend declared IN PICTURE: Vande Bharat Express train's passengers cross railway tracks upon their arrival at the Delhi Cantt station in New Delhi (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Wednesday, May 28, reporting a rise of 26 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 358 crore, compared to 284.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a 10 per cent rise in revenue from operations to 1,268.5 crore in the March quarter, compared to 151.7 crore in the year-ago period. 

The public sector undertaking (PSU) board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share, at 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, of face value of Rs. 2 each for FY25, subject to the approval of shareholders.

“Recommended a final dividend at the rate of Re 1 per equity share of face value of 2 each (i.e., 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This final dividend is in addition to the first (1st) interim dividend at the rate of 4 and second (2nd) interim dividend at the rate of 3 paid in the month of November, 2024 and March, 2025 respectively,” said IRCTC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10% YoY; Dividend declared
Read Next Story