IRCTC, SAIL to Cummins: Six stocks that declared dividends with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: IRCTC, SAIL, Cummins India, Bata India, Deepak Nitrite and HeidelbergCement India are six key stocks that declared a dividend with Q4 results on Wednesday, May 29.

Here are the dividend payout details, record date and other details:

Dividend, record date details Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 at a rate of ₹1/- per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each (i.e., 50% of the paid-up share capital), contingent on shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

This final dividend payment is in addition to the first (1st) interim dividend, which was paid in November 2024, and the second (2nd) interim dividend, which was paid in March 2025, at the rate of ₹4 per share and ₹2 per share, respectively.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL): For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Board of Directors of SAIL recommended a final dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share of ₹10/-each or 16% of the company's paid-up equity share capital. After the shareholders approve it at the next Annual General Meeting, which will be announced soon, the aforementioned final dividend for FY 2024–2025 will be paid out within 30 days, SAIL said.

Also Read | Gold price drops after US court strikes down Trump's tariffs

Cummins India Limited: In addition to the interim dividend of ₹18/-per equity share announced on February 5, 2025, the Board of Cummins has approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹33.50/- (1,675% considering face value of share) per equity shares on 277,200,000 fully paid-up equity shares (face value ₹2/-each) for the Financial Year 2024-25 subject to consideration and approval of the shareholders at their AGM. On or around September 02, 2025, the final dividend will be paid, pending approval by the members at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Bata India: At the meeting held on Wednesday, the Board of Bata India recommended a final dividend of ₹9 (180%) per equity share of ₹5 each, fully paid-up of the company, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Dividend payments are contingent upon shareholder approval at the AGM.

Also Read | IndusInd Bank shares in focus after Sebi bars former CEO, 4 others from market

The final dividend mentioned above is on top of the interim dividend of ₹10 (200%) per equity share of ₹5 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, which was announced by the Board at its August 6, 2024, meeting and paid out in September 2024.

If a final dividend on equity shares is approved at the AGM, it will be distributed to eligible members starting on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Deepak Nitrite: At its meeting held on May 28, 2025, Deepak Nitrite's board of directors recommended that the shareholders approve a dividend of ₹7.50 or 375% per equity share for the year ending March 31, 2025.

If shareholders approve the dividend at the company's next 54th Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), it will be paid out within 30 days of the AGM date.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd: At its meeting, the Board of HeidelbergCement recommended a 70% dividend of ₹7 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. This recommendation is contingent upon the shareholders' declaration at the next Annual General Meeting.

On September 24, 2025, the company will have its 66th Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 17 September 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members entitled to attend the dividend.