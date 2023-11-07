IRCTC set to announce Q2FY24 results, dividend today; here's what to expect
IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian government to provide online railway tickets, catering services to railways, and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is set to announce its Q2 FY24 earnings and dividend today (November 07). The company is a “Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
