IRCTC share dips 50% from 52-week high. Should you buy this debt-free stock? Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 10:54 AM IST
IRCTC share price currently trading in the range of ₹625 to ₹690, say stock market experts
IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been correcting after scaling to its life-time high or 52-week high of ₹1279 levels in October 2021. The Indian Railways' PSU stock witnessed sharp downside movement after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war around 15 weeks ago. IRCTC share price today is ₹644 per share, which is near 50 per cent down from its 52-week high.