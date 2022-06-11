IRCTC share dips 50% from 52-week high. Should you buy this debt-free stock?

Expecting more weakness in IRCTC share price, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "IRCTC shares are looking weak on chart pattern and it may go down towards ₹600 levels or may be below ₹600 levels. An investor should avoid taking any fresh position at current levels and wait for few more sessions." He said that the company is a debt-free company with almost monopoly in internet train ticket booking business. So, one can add the stock for long term once it comes out of the base building mode.